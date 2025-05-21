Left Menu

Congress Criticizes MGNREGA Implementation Amid Economic Slowdown

The Congress highlights critical gaps in the implementation of MGNREGA, citing a new report by LibTech India. Only seven percent of households receive the promised 100 days of work. Employment has decreased despite an increase in registered households. Congress demands policy changes for improved implementation amid ongoing economic challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2025 15:31 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 15:21 IST
Congress Criticizes MGNREGA Implementation Amid Economic Slowdown
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian National Congress has raised concerns over the implementation of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), following a report by LibTech India. According to the report, only seven percent of households receive the promised 100 days of work under the scheme, highlighting significant shortcomings.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh pointed out that despite a rise in scheme coverage due to economic pressures, the average days of employment per household have dropped between fiscal years 2023-2024 and 2024-2025. Ramesh demands increased budget allocations and calls for the establishment of a Standing Committee to evaluate wage rate changes.

Ramesh accused Prime Minister Modi of undermining MGNREGA in the past, emphasizing its role as a social security measure, especially during COVID-19. Critics argue the current budget of Rs 86,000 crore is insufficient, advocating for a significant increase to match the World Bank's recommendations. Ongoing issues like stagnant wages and payment delays remain unresolved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025