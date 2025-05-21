Congress Criticizes MGNREGA Implementation Amid Economic Slowdown

The Indian National Congress has raised concerns over the implementation of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), following a report by LibTech India. According to the report, only seven percent of households receive the promised 100 days of work under the scheme, highlighting significant shortcomings.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh pointed out that despite a rise in scheme coverage due to economic pressures, the average days of employment per household have dropped between fiscal years 2023-2024 and 2024-2025. Ramesh demands increased budget allocations and calls for the establishment of a Standing Committee to evaluate wage rate changes.

Ramesh accused Prime Minister Modi of undermining MGNREGA in the past, emphasizing its role as a social security measure, especially during COVID-19. Critics argue the current budget of Rs 86,000 crore is insufficient, advocating for a significant increase to match the World Bank's recommendations. Ongoing issues like stagnant wages and payment delays remain unresolved.

