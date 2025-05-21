Dramatic Capture: Gangster Rajveer Gurjar Apprehended After 5-Year Manhunt

In a significant breakthrough, Rajasthan's Anti-Gangster Task Force successfully apprehended notorious gangster Rajveer Gurjar after an extensive five-year manhunt. Gurjar was arrested in Haryana on Tuesday, following his infamous raid on a Bhiwadi police station in 2019 to free accomplice Vikram Gurjar.

The officer leading the task force revealed Rajveer Gurjar had a Rs 1 lakh bounty on his head after orchestrating the bold escape, in which he and 30 armed gang members stormed the police station. Despite a nationwide search, Gurjar evaded capture by frequently changing his appearance and residency across different states including Karnataka and Maharashtra.

Finally captured in Rewari, Haryana, Rajveer Gurjar faces numerous charges, including murder and assault, dating back to his release on bail in a murder case prior to the 2019 attack. The arrest brings a measure of closure to a case marked by high drama and persistent efforts from law enforcement.

