The Kremlin indicated Wednesday that President Donald Trump's 'Golden Dome' missile shield plans could prompt a resumption of nuclear arms control discussions between Moscow and Washington.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that the decision to develop the $175-billion system, inspired by Israel's Iron Dome, is a sovereign matter for the U.S., but raises questions about nuclear parity.

With the collapse of key arms control treaties, dialogue on strategic stability between the world's leading nuclear powers appears increasingly essential for global security, according to Peskov.

