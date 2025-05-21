Pope Leo XIV Urges Humanitarian Aid for Gaza Amid Rising Tensions
Pope Leo XIV has called on Israel to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza, citing concerns over the ongoing conflict's toll on civilians. The newly elected pope urges an end to hostilities, spotlighting the plight of children, the elderly, and the sick in the Palestinian enclave.
Pope Leo XIV appealed to Israel to permit humanitarian aid into Gaza, describing the situation in the enclave as increasingly disturbing. During a public address in St. Peter's Square, he urged an end to hostilities that have severely impacted Gaza's vulnerable populations.
Despite Israel's recent announcement to allow aid after an 11-week blockade, the United Nations reported no distribution progress. The ongoing Israeli military operations aim to control Gaza entirely, exacerbating humanitarian concerns.
Following criticisms from his predecessor, Pope Leo aims to reset Vatican-Israeli relations amid hopes for dialogue. His appeal coincides with broader international pressure to address the escalating crisis in the region.
