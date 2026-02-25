Karnataka Takes Action on Rising Human-Wildlife Conflict
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced plans to tackle the increasing human-animal conflicts in the state. Measures include erecting barricades along forest fringes and forming a task force to manage elephants, tigers, and leopards straying into human settlements. Consultations with environmentalists are also planned to address development concerns.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has declared significant initiatives to address the escalating human-wildlife conflicts in the state. The government plans to erect extensive barricades along forest lines and form a specialized task force to handle elephants, tigers, and leopards encroaching into human areas.
Speaking to the press, Siddaramaiah highlighted the rising populations of wildlife as a factor in these conflicts, with elephants, tigers, and leopards increasingly straying into villages and towns. The Chief Minister underscored the necessity of implementing both immediate and long-term solutions to mitigate these issues.
Addressing potential opposition from environmentalists, Siddaramaiah assured that consultations would be conducted to address their concerns while prioritizing human safety. The state's strategy includes containment measures and discussions with key stakeholders to effectively manage the situation.
