Shadow Fleet's Tensions: Russian Ship's Suspicious Moves Near Baltic Power Cable

A Russian ship from the sanctioned 'shadow fleet' executed suspicious maneuvers near a key power cable connecting Poland and Sweden. Polish authorities, led by Prime Minister Donald Tusk, intervened, prompting the ship to retreat to a Russian port. The incident highlights ongoing Baltic maritime tensions post-Ukraine invasion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-05-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 16:24 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ChatGPT

A Russian vessel from the so-called 'shadow fleet,' currently under international sanctions, carried out suspicious activities near a critical power cable linking Poland and Sweden. This move prompted an immediate intervention from Polish military forces.

The Prime Minister of Poland, Donald Tusk, took to social media platform X to announce that after effective action by the Polish military, the ship moved towards a Russian port. He noted that the Polish Navy's ORP Heweliusz was en route to the site for further assessment. The undersea 600-megawatt cable facilitates electricity exchanges between Sweden's Karlshamn coast and Ustka in northern Poland, optimizing energy reliance based on cost fluctuations.

NATO has enhanced security measures in the Baltic region due to a series of incidents involving damage to power cables, telecom lines, and gas pipelines following Russia's February 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Polish Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz confirmed the cable's ownership under Polish grid operator PSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)

