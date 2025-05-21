Uber Under Fire: CCPA's Notice on Advance Tipping Concerns
The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has issued a notice to Uber over allegations of encouraging users to pay advance tips for better service. Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi criticized the practice, labeling it as unethical. The CCPA seeks an explanation from Uber to ensure fairness in customer interactions.
- Country:
- India
The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has taken a firm stance against Uber, the popular ride-hailing service, by issuing a notice addressing allegations of unethical practices involving advance tips.
Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi expressed deep concern over Uber's alleged practice of nudging users into paying tips in advance for faster service, labeling it as unfair and exploitative.
The CCPA seeks a detailed explanation from Uber, highlighting the necessity for fairness, transparency, and accountability in customer interactions, and reaffirming that tips should remain a post-service token of appreciation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Quashes Vexatious Case, Upholds Judicial Fairness
Justice Khanna: A Legacy of Fairness and Integrity
Delhi's Water Distribution Overhaul: Ensuring Fairness in Supply Amid Disparities
CCPA asks e-commerce firms to remove merchandise featuring Pakistani flag: Union minister Pralhad Joshi.
India's decision to restrict select Bangladeshi exports is aimed at restoring equality and fairness in bilateral trade: Sources.