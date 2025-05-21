Left Menu

Uber Under Fire: CCPA's Notice on Advance Tipping Concerns

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has issued a notice to Uber over allegations of encouraging users to pay advance tips for better service. Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi criticized the practice, labeling it as unethical. The CCPA seeks an explanation from Uber to ensure fairness in customer interactions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2025 16:37 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 16:27 IST
Uber Under Fire: CCPA's Notice on Advance Tipping Concerns
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has taken a firm stance against Uber, the popular ride-hailing service, by issuing a notice addressing allegations of unethical practices involving advance tips.

Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi expressed deep concern over Uber's alleged practice of nudging users into paying tips in advance for faster service, labeling it as unfair and exploitative.

The CCPA seeks a detailed explanation from Uber, highlighting the necessity for fairness, transparency, and accountability in customer interactions, and reaffirming that tips should remain a post-service token of appreciation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025