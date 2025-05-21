Left Menu

Academic Freedom Tested: Professor's Comments Lead to Legal Battle

Professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad, arrested for comments perceived as critical of women officers in the Indian army, has been granted bail by India's Supreme Court. The court placed restrictions on his case-related comments and social media activity. His remarks allegedly disrupted communal harmony and insulted women's modesty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-05-2025 16:43 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 16:43 IST
Academic Freedom Tested: Professor's Comments Lead to Legal Battle
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad, head of the political science department at Ashoka University near Delhi, was granted bail after his arrest for comments critical of women officers in the Indian army. The Supreme Court has restricted his ability to comment on the ongoing investigation, cautioning him about further social media posts.

The arrest followed remarks made about two women army officers, one Hindu and one Muslim, who presented during recent India-Pakistan conflict briefings. Mahmudabad's comments were viewed as an attempt to undermine women officers and criticized military actions, sparking uproar from Haryana's Commission for Women.

The incident underscores ongoing tensions between religious communities in India, as Mahmudabad, a Muslim, discusses disconnects between government narratives and grassroots realities for Muslims. The Prime Minister denies any religious discrimination. Meanwhile, Ashoka University stands by the professor, although initially distancing from his personal remarks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025