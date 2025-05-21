Academic Freedom Tested: Professor's Comments Lead to Legal Battle

Professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad, head of the political science department at Ashoka University near Delhi, was granted bail after his arrest for comments critical of women officers in the Indian army. The Supreme Court has restricted his ability to comment on the ongoing investigation, cautioning him about further social media posts.

The arrest followed remarks made about two women army officers, one Hindu and one Muslim, who presented during recent India-Pakistan conflict briefings. Mahmudabad's comments were viewed as an attempt to undermine women officers and criticized military actions, sparking uproar from Haryana's Commission for Women.

The incident underscores ongoing tensions between religious communities in India, as Mahmudabad, a Muslim, discusses disconnects between government narratives and grassroots realities for Muslims. The Prime Minister denies any religious discrimination. Meanwhile, Ashoka University stands by the professor, although initially distancing from his personal remarks.

