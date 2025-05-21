Eight-Fold Income Growth Needed for Viksit Bharat, Says VP Dhankhar at Mormugao Port in Goa

In a resolute address at the Mormugao Port in Goa, Vice-President of India, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar, reaffirmed the nation’s commitment to becoming a developed country by 2047, known as Viksit Bharat @ 2047. Speaking during the dedication of key infrastructure projects at the port, Shri Dhankhar stressed the interconnectedness of national security, economic strength, and peaceful frontiers as crucial elements in achieving developmental goals.

Vision for a Developed India by 2047

The Vice-President outlined a compelling vision for India’s future, stating that the transition to a fully developed nation would require an eight-fold increase in per capita income. He emphasized that peace is the bedrock of development, asserting, “Economic development cannot take place if we have war-like situations. Peace is fundamental to growth.” According to him, this peace must stem from strength — encompassing security, economic resilience, and unwavering nationalism.

Calling for relentless preparedness in matters of national security, he added, “National security demands unshakable, unflinching commitment to nationalism and relentless preparedness.”

Operation Sindoor: A Strategic Milestone

Shri Dhankhar applauded ‘Operation Sindoor’, India’s strategic and precise military response to a terrorist provocation in Pahalgam on April 22. He commended the precision of the strike on terrorist bases of Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba in Muridke and Bahawalpur, deep inside Pakistan's territory.

He said, “This sent a global message — terrorism will no longer go unpunished.” Remarkably, he pointed out that proof of the mission’s success was self-evident in the aftermath, as the coffins of those targeted were escorted by the military, political, and terrorist factions themselves. “A great achievement, perhaps unrivaled in the annals of democratic functioning,” he declared.

Maritime Security: India as a Rising Naval Power

With India asserting itself as a growing maritime force in the Indo-Pacific, Shri Dhankhar stressed the critical role of the country’s maritime security and shipbuilding industry. “India’s maritime security must be resilient, proactive, and future-ready,” he asserted.

He noted that 70% of India’s trade by value is conducted via sea routes, and with India’s economy undergoing not just a leap but a “quantum jump,” the demands for maritime logistics and infrastructure would continue to grow. Calling for India to lead in shipbuilding, he emphasized the need to prepare for future requirements in global trade, cybersecurity, and strategic control over the seas.

Development Milestones: Mormugao and Vizhinjam Ports

The Vice-President inaugurated three major infrastructure projects at Mormugao Port, including a 3 MW solar power plant, two harbour mobile cranes, and a covered dome for coal handling, with a combined investment of ₹300 crore. He praised the Modi government for its dedication to rapid and large-scale execution of projects, highlighting the transformation in public project timelines and delivery.

He also reflected on the inauguration of Vizhinjam Port in Kerala, noting it as a shining example of federal cooperation, where leaders across party lines joined hands with the private sector to realize a national goal. “It’s a remarkable instance of federalism,” he said, appreciating the bipartisan and cooperative spirit.

Saluting the Indian Coast Guard

Shri Dhankhar expressed deep admiration for the Indian Coast Guard, acknowledging their dedication and heroism during natural disasters, especially during his tenure as the Governor of West Bengal — a cyclone-prone state. “You are maritime sentinels doing a wonderful job. The risks are many, but your commitment ensures zero mortality in crisis,” he said.

He lauded their ecological vigilance, from protecting Lakshadweep’s coral reefs, Sundarbans’ mangroves, to safeguarding Olive Ridley turtle nesting grounds and marine mammal migration paths. He recognized their role in enforcing maritime laws, preventing illegal fishing, pollution control, and protecting India’s marine biodiversity.

Strengthening India’s Maritime Future

Emphasizing the significance of the ocean to India's economy, security, and sustainability, Shri Dhankhar concluded, “Our oceans are more important to us now than ever before.” As India rises as a global economic force and an emerging maritime leader, the Vice-President called for a national commitment to transform India into a “resilient, sustainable, and peace-driven” maritime powerhouse.

Presence of Dignitaries

The ceremony was graced by prominent dignitaries, including Shri P.S. Sreedharan Pillai, Governor of Goa, Shri Pramod Sawant, Chief Minister of Goa, Shri Shantanu Thakur, Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, and Shri T.K. Ramachandran, Secretary (Ports, Shipping & Waterways), along with senior officers of the Indian Coast Guard and the port authority.