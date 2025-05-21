Left Menu

Delhi HC Quashes Marital Rape Charges: Consent Crucial

The Delhi High Court quashed charges against a man accused of 'unnatural' sex with his wife, citing lack of legal recognition for marital rape laws. Section 377's inapplicability in marital contexts, given implied consent assumptions, was central to the decision, supported by the Navtej Singh Johar ruling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 17:23 IST
Delhi HC Quashes Marital Rape Charges: Consent Crucial
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has quashed prosecution against a man accused of having 'unnatural' sex with his wife, citing a lack of legal recognition for marital rape and the implied consent within marriage. This decision addresses the application of Section 377 of the IPC in marital contexts.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma stated that Sections of the law do not apply as consent was not explicitly discussed. Furthermore, the court referenced exception 2 to Section 375 of the IPC, which presumes implied consent for sexual acts within marriage.

The court's decision aligns with the Navtej Singh Johar ruling, which decriminalised consensual sex among adults. It accentuates the importance of consent in marital relationships, indicating inadequacy within the trial court's charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025