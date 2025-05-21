Activists Detained in Tanzania: A Growing Crackdown on Opposition?

A Kenyan activist and a Ugandan lawyer, initially reported as deported, remain detained in Tanzania, according to the Tanzania Law Society. The activists, Boniface Mwangi and Agather Atuhaire, visited Dar es Salaam for opposition leader Tundu Lissu's court appearance on treason charges.

The case underscores accusations from government critics about an intensified crackdown on President Samia Suluhu Hassan's detractors. Although Tanzania Law Society's President had earlier indicated their deportation, he clarified the error and noted the activists are still held by the Immigration Department.

Meanwhile, tensions escalate as Lissu, injured in a 2017 attack, faces charges of treason. President Hassan, seeking re-election, warns against foreign interference, while activists encounter entry restrictions. This incident highlights contentious political dynamics and challenges to human rights advocacy in Tanzania.

(With inputs from agencies.)