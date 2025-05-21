Left Menu

Activists Detained in Tanzania: A Growing Crackdown on Opposition?

A Kenyan and Ugandan activist remain in custody in Tanzania after attending a court appearance for opposition leader Tundu Lissu. Despite initial reports of their deportation, they are held by the Immigration Department amid allegations of a crackdown on government critics under President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 21-05-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 17:39 IST
Activists Detained in Tanzania: A Growing Crackdown on Opposition?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Kenya

A Kenyan activist and a Ugandan lawyer, initially reported as deported, remain detained in Tanzania, according to the Tanzania Law Society. The activists, Boniface Mwangi and Agather Atuhaire, visited Dar es Salaam for opposition leader Tundu Lissu's court appearance on treason charges.

The case underscores accusations from government critics about an intensified crackdown on President Samia Suluhu Hassan's detractors. Although Tanzania Law Society's President had earlier indicated their deportation, he clarified the error and noted the activists are still held by the Immigration Department.

Meanwhile, tensions escalate as Lissu, injured in a 2017 attack, faces charges of treason. President Hassan, seeking re-election, warns against foreign interference, while activists encounter entry restrictions. This incident highlights contentious political dynamics and challenges to human rights advocacy in Tanzania.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025