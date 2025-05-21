Massive IMFL Seizure Uncovered on Nashik-Mumbai Highway
The State Excise Department seized illicit Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) worth Rs 15 lakh transported from Haryana to Maharashtra. Two individuals have been arrested after officials intercepted a truck on the Nashik-Mumbai highway. An FIR is lodged under the Maharashtra Prohibition Act.
The State Excise Department made a significant bust on the Nashik-Mumbai highway, seizing Indian Made Foreign Liquor valued at Rs 15 lakh. The liquor was being transported illegally from Haryana into Maharashtra.
Acting on a tip-off, officials intercepted a pick-up truck in Sonawalegaon where they discovered multiple brands of liquor within the vehicle. This operation highlights ongoing efforts to combat illicit alcohol smuggling.
The arrested individuals are Ulhasnagar residents. They are charged under the Maharashtra Prohibition Act as authorities continue investigations to curb illegal liquor trade. This interception is a significant stride in enforcing state liquor regulations.
