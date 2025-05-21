Left Menu

Massive IMFL Seizure Uncovered on Nashik-Mumbai Highway

The State Excise Department seized illicit Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) worth Rs 15 lakh transported from Haryana to Maharashtra. Two individuals have been arrested after officials intercepted a truck on the Nashik-Mumbai highway. An FIR is lodged under the Maharashtra Prohibition Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 21-05-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 17:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Acting on a tip-off, officials intercepted a pick-up truck in Sonawalegaon where they discovered multiple brands of liquor within the vehicle. This operation highlights ongoing efforts to combat illicit alcohol smuggling.

The arrested individuals are Ulhasnagar residents. They are charged under the Maharashtra Prohibition Act as authorities continue investigations to curb illegal liquor trade. This interception is a significant stride in enforcing state liquor regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

