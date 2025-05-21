Left Menu

MGNREGA Wages Still Hindered by Aadhaar Payment System Challenges

A new report reveals that 27% of MGNREGA workers remain ineligible for the Aadhaar-based payment system, claiming it’s less efficient than the bank account system. The report calls for restoring funds in West Bengal, which have been stalled due to compliance issues, affecting employment significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 18:23 IST
MGNREGA Wages Still Hindered by Aadhaar Payment System Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

MGNREGA workers continue to face challenges with the Aadhaar-based payment system, with 27% deemed ineligible, according to a new report by Libtech India. The report criticizes the system as less efficient than traditional bank payments and calls for urgent restoration of funds in West Bengal, blocked for over three years.

The BJP-led central government and the TMC government in West Bengal are at odds over the halted funds, linked to alleged irregularities. The situation remains tense, significantly impacting employment levels despite a rise in registered households under MGNREGA.

The Rural Development Ministry claims stoppages comply with provisions under Section 27 of the MGNREGA law. However, the Calcutta High Court highlighted the illegality of indefinite suspension. Reports confirm a dramatic decline in employment indicators and urge budgetary adjustments for recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025