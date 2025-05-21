Thailand's Cannabis Conundrum: Crackdown Looms Amid Tourist Smuggling Surge
Thailand is tightening cannabis regulations following a rise in tourists smuggling the drug out. Since decriminalization in 2022, concerns about increased availability and addiction have grown. New rules will require prescriptions for purchase. The government also targets foreign smuggling attempts, amid resistance from coalition partners.
Thailand is set to introduce stricter regulations regarding cannabis sales after a significant increase in tourists attempting to smuggle the drug out of the country. The move follows Thailand's 2022 decision to become the first Asian country to decriminalize cannabis, boosting tourism and agriculture but also sparking concerns over accessibility to minors and addiction.
The ruling Pheu Thai Party now faces pressure to make the drug illegal again, though this has been challenged by coalition partners. Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin announced forthcoming regulations that will require cannabis sales to be limited to those with prescriptions. This comes as airport officials heighten inspections to prevent smuggling.
Authorities have intensified scrutiny after numerous incidents involving foreign nationals. Recent arrests include British tourists caught with cannabis, leading to joint operations with British authorities, which have resulted in significant seizures. The smuggling operations often involve elaborate plans to transport cannabis from Thailand to international destinations.
