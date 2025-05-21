Left Menu

Tragedy on the Road: Fatal Accident Sparks Protest in Muzaffarnagar

A mother and her daughter died in a collision with a truck near Charthawal town, Muzaffarnagar. The truck driver escaped, inciting protests from villagers. The police have seized the truck and are searching for the driver. Villagers initially withheld the bodies, demanding justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 21-05-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 18:27 IST
Tragedy on the Road: Fatal Accident Sparks Protest in Muzaffarnagar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic road accident near Charthawal town in Muzaffarnagar district, a woman and her 28-year-old daughter lost their lives on Wednesday. The motorcycle they were riding was hit by a speeding truck, leaving another individual injured, according to police reports.

The victims have been identified as Saira Bano, aged 50, and her daughter Chandni. The injured, Javed, was among those returning to Nirdhana village from Muzaffarnagar city when the accident occurred. SHO Jasvir Singh reported that the truck driver fled the scene post-collision.

Amid local outrage, villagers held a protest to demand the immediate arrest of the driver. Initially refusing to release the bodies, the villagers were eventually placated by senior officers, allowing for the deceased to be sent for autopsy. The police have seized the truck and are actively pursuing the driver.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025