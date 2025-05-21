Tragedy on the Road: Fatal Accident Sparks Protest in Muzaffarnagar
A mother and her daughter died in a collision with a truck near Charthawal town, Muzaffarnagar. The truck driver escaped, inciting protests from villagers. The police have seized the truck and are searching for the driver. Villagers initially withheld the bodies, demanding justice.
In a tragic road accident near Charthawal town in Muzaffarnagar district, a woman and her 28-year-old daughter lost their lives on Wednesday. The motorcycle they were riding was hit by a speeding truck, leaving another individual injured, according to police reports.
The victims have been identified as Saira Bano, aged 50, and her daughter Chandni. The injured, Javed, was among those returning to Nirdhana village from Muzaffarnagar city when the accident occurred. SHO Jasvir Singh reported that the truck driver fled the scene post-collision.
Amid local outrage, villagers held a protest to demand the immediate arrest of the driver. Initially refusing to release the bodies, the villagers were eventually placated by senior officers, allowing for the deceased to be sent for autopsy. The police have seized the truck and are actively pursuing the driver.
