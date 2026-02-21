BJP's Black-Flag Protest Against Rahul Gandhi Sparks Controversy

On Saturday, BJP workers staged a black-flag protest against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Mumbai, denouncing his consistent opposition to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiatives. The protest coincided with Gandhi's court appearance in a defamation case from 2014.

Accusations from the protesters suggested that Gandhi's actions tarnish the nation's image. Security was heightened to prevent any clash between ruling and opposition forces.

In response, Congress leaders, including Sachin Sawant, accused BJP of diverting attention from pressing national issues and involving theatrics rather than addressing public concerns. Sawant criticized the BJP for compromising farmers' futures in trade deals with the US.

