BJP's Black-Flag Protest Against Rahul Gandhi Sparks Controversy
BJP workers staged a black-flag protest against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Mumbai, critiquing his opposition to PM Modi's initiatives. The protest occurred during Gandhi's court appearance in a 2014 defamation case, while Congress leaders saw it as a distraction from national issues.
- Country:
- India
On Saturday, BJP workers staged a black-flag protest against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Mumbai, denouncing his consistent opposition to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiatives. The protest coincided with Gandhi's court appearance in a defamation case from 2014.
Accusations from the protesters suggested that Gandhi's actions tarnish the nation's image. Security was heightened to prevent any clash between ruling and opposition forces.
In response, Congress leaders, including Sachin Sawant, accused BJP of diverting attention from pressing national issues and involving theatrics rather than addressing public concerns. Sawant criticized the BJP for compromising farmers' futures in trade deals with the US.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- black-flag
- protest
- Rahul Gandhi
- Congress
- Prime Minister
- Modi
- Mumbai
- defamation
- Youth Congress
ALSO READ
Delhi Court Sends Indian Youth Congress Members to Police Custody Amid Controversy
Rijiju Slams Congress for AI Summit Protest
Four Indian Youth Congress workers arrested for 'shirtless protest' at AI Summit sent to five-day police custody.
Entire country is condemning Congress action at AI Summit; when India progresses, Rahul Gandhi and Congress become sad: Rijiju.
Rahul Gandhi's Mission to Revitalize Congress in Maharashtra