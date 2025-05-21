Search Begins for New Chief Information Commissioner in India

The Indian government has initiated the search for a new Chief Information Commissioner to lead the Central Information Commission (CIC), a pivotal body that oversees transparency under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

As current Chief Information Commissioner Heeralal Samariya's tenure nears its end, the Personnel Ministry has called for applications from individuals with significant public life eminence. Candidates must possess experience across diverse fields and must not have reached the age of 65.

Interested applicants have until June 20, 2025, to submit their applications, as stipulated in the ministry's announcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)