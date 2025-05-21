Search Begins for New Chief Information Commissioner in India
The Centre has invited applications for the Chief Information Commissioner post, a significant role in the Central Information Commission under the RTI Act. Current Chief Information Commissioner Hiralal Samariya will complete his term this year. Candidates must have expertise in public life and meet age criteria specified by the RTI Act.
- Country:
- India
The Indian government has initiated the search for a new Chief Information Commissioner to lead the Central Information Commission (CIC), a pivotal body that oversees transparency under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.
As current Chief Information Commissioner Heeralal Samariya's tenure nears its end, the Personnel Ministry has called for applications from individuals with significant public life eminence. Candidates must possess experience across diverse fields and must not have reached the age of 65.
Interested applicants have until June 20, 2025, to submit their applications, as stipulated in the ministry's announcement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sutlej-Yamuna Link canal row: SC directs governments of Punjab, Haryana to cooperate with Centre in arriving at amicable solution.
Kharge Questions Government's Intelligence Handling Amid Pahalgam Attack
Kharge Criticizes Government's Response to Pahalgam Attack, Seeks Accountability
Odisha Government's Swift Action to Bolster Hospital Fire Safety
Delhi Water Crisis: Accusations Against Punjab Government