Left Menu

Search Begins for New Chief Information Commissioner in India

The Centre has invited applications for the Chief Information Commissioner post, a significant role in the Central Information Commission under the RTI Act. Current Chief Information Commissioner Hiralal Samariya will complete his term this year. Candidates must have expertise in public life and meet age criteria specified by the RTI Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 18:32 IST
Search Begins for New Chief Information Commissioner in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government has initiated the search for a new Chief Information Commissioner to lead the Central Information Commission (CIC), a pivotal body that oversees transparency under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

As current Chief Information Commissioner Heeralal Samariya's tenure nears its end, the Personnel Ministry has called for applications from individuals with significant public life eminence. Candidates must possess experience across diverse fields and must not have reached the age of 65.

Interested applicants have until June 20, 2025, to submit their applications, as stipulated in the ministry's announcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025