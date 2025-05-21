Diplomatic Tensions Surge Over Jenin Incident

Italy's Foreign Ministry is set to summon the Israeli ambassador to explain a tense incident in the West Bank city of Jenin, announced Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani. The call follows reports of a troubling confrontation involving foreign diplomats earlier in the day.

According to Italian media, a delegation of diplomats from multiple countries, including Italy, had to quickly take cover during a visit to Jenin. The situation escalated when Israeli forces allegedly fired shots into the air, warning the diplomatic group to steer clear.

The incident has sparked diplomatic concerns and underscores the precarious situation faced by international representatives operating in politically unstable regions. Safety measures for such missions are now under scrutiny.

