Transforming Corrections: Haryana's Revolutionary Jail Academy and Recruitment Drive
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced a recruitment drive for 1,300 jail warders and additional staff for the new Jail Training Academy in Karnal. New jails will be built in Panchkula, Dadri, and Fatehabad. The academy aims to reform the correctional system, emphasizing rehabilitation and modern technologies.
- Country:
- India
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has unveiled a significant recruitment initiative targeting the prison department, with plans to fill around 1,300 jail warder positions. Vacancies in medical and paramedical roles, alongside critical staff positions for the new Jail Training Academy in Karnal, are set to be filled soon, Saini announced.
Speaking at the inauguration of the academy in Karnal, Saini emphasized the facility's role in training prison personnel focused on reform, rehabilitation, and modernization. He also revealed plans for constructing new jails in Panchkula, Dadri, and Fatehabad at a cost of approximately Rs 300 crore, and the establishment of a Gaushala within Karnal's District Jail.
The Chief Minister stressed the transformative nature of the new academy, highlighting its importance in equipping prison staff with modern training in technologies, human rights, and inmate reform. Cooperation and Jail Minister Arvind Sharma praised the department's progressive efforts, while Additional Chief Secretary Sumita Misra celebrated the academy as a landmark achievement for the state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi Visits Family of Slain Navy Officer in Karnal Amidst National Mourning
TCS Unveils GenAI-Enhanced 'MasterCraft' for Agile Legacy System Modernization
Revamping the Skies: A Billion-Dollar Modernization Plan for U.S. Air Traffic Control
JCI to Bolster Jute Sector with Modernization Initiatives
Uttar Pradesh to Revolutionize Security and Heritage with Modernization Initiatives