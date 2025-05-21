Retail Sector’s Role Emphasised at National Traders’ Welfare Board’s 6th Meeting

On 20th May 2025, the 6th meeting of the National Traders’ Welfare Board (NTWB) was held at Vanijya Bhawan, New Delhi. The meeting brought together key stakeholders from across India’s retail and MSME sectors, reaffirming the Government’s focus on creating an inclusive and digitally empowered business environment. Chaired by Shri Sunil J. Singhi, Chairman of the NTWB, and graced by the presence of Shri Sanjiv, Joint Secretary of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), the session marked a significant milestone in shaping India’s retail future.

Retail Trade: The Backbone of India’s Domestic Economy

In his address, Shri Sanjiv emphasised the vital contribution of the retail sector to India’s economic fabric. Retail, being one of the largest employment generators and GDP contributors, has become a cornerstone of both urban and rural livelihoods. He highlighted that the upcoming National Retail Trade Policy must incorporate inclusive feedback, especially from grassroots-level traders who form the majority of the sector’s workforce.

Shri Sanjiv called on Board members to provide constructive, regionally representative suggestions for shaping this policy, ensuring it reflects the needs and aspirations of the small traders, women entrepreneurs, and informal retail workers across the country.

Chairman Shri Sunil J. Singhi Outlines Vision and Budgetary Support

Chairing the meeting, Shri Sunil J. Singhi detailed several trader- and MSME-centric announcements made in the Union Budget 2025–26. These included provisions for financial support, infrastructure enhancements, and simplified compliance processes to ease the business journey for small traders. He reiterated the Government’s unwavering commitment to developing a business-friendly ecosystem where local commerce can thrive.

A major highlight of the event was the ceremonial launch of a commemorative magazine titled “Journey of the National Traders’ Welfare Board”. This publication documents the Board’s key initiatives, achievements, and policy milestones since its inception, offering valuable insights into its role as a facilitator of trader welfare.

Promoting Indigenous Goods Through ‘Vocal for Local’

A focal point of the meeting was the nationwide promotion of the ‘Vocal for Local’ initiative. Shri Singhi stressed the importance of encouraging locally manufactured products and indigenous enterprises. He urged all Board members to become active ambassadors of the movement within their respective States and Union Territories.

To demonstrate their commitment, all attendees took a symbolic pledge to promote and practice the principles of ‘Vocal for Local’. This collective gesture highlighted the importance of community-driven advocacy in strengthening the national movement.

Digital Commerce as a Game Changer for Small Traders

The meeting also spotlighted the critical role of digital transformation in the retail sector. Shri Singhi urged members to accelerate the adoption of digital platforms, particularly highlighting the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) as a key enabler for empowering small and traditional traders.

He noted that ONDC can significantly improve market access, enhance income opportunities, and integrate local traders into the national and global supply chains. Board members were encouraged to support local-level onboarding initiatives and create awareness about digital commerce benefits among small retail communities.

Enhanced Outreach for Government Schemes and Policy Feedback

During the meeting, it was informed that several representations from trade associations and Board members had already been submitted to relevant Ministries and Departments for necessary action. Shri Singhi assured participants that these inputs are being reviewed to tailor welfare schemes more effectively.

In a forward-looking move, he invited further suggestions from the members to enhance awareness, accessibility, and effectiveness of existing Government schemes for traders. This step aims to bridge information gaps and improve outreach among rural and semi-urban retail communities.

Broad-Based Participation Reflects National Commitment

The meeting witnessed the participation of non-official members nominated by the Central Government, representing various trade associations, States, and Union Territories. In addition, ex-officio members from nine key Ministries and Departments of the Government of India were present, reflecting a whole-of-government approach to fostering trader welfare and economic inclusivity.

By uniting diverse stakeholders under a shared agenda, the 6th NTWB meeting paved the way for a collaborative future where India’s retail sector can thrive through innovation, policy reform, and community participation.