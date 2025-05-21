Left Menu

Tribal Land Talks: Hemant Soren's Bold Move

Chief Minister Hemant Soren addressed various tribal welfare issues at the Tribal Advisory Council meeting. Key discussions included police station limits on tribal land transactions and preservation of tribal culture. The meeting, after a long hiatus, highlighted the opposition's non-cooperation and the importance of central support for development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 21-05-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 20:03 IST
Tribal Land Talks: Hemant Soren's Bold Move
Hemant Soren
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent gathering, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren emphasized the need for comprehensive tribal welfare reform during the Tribal Advisory Council meeting. The talks focused on regulatory aspects concerning tribal land transactions and the preservation of tribal language and culture.

Among the highlighted issues was the obligation of police station limits, stipulated under Section 46 of the Chota Nagpur Tenancy Act, which restricts tribal land sales to individuals within the same station jurisdiction. Soren's statements reflect a commitment to navigating these legislative waters for better tribal integration.

The meeting, notably boycotted by BJP members, took place after a substantial hiatus. Soren voiced optimism for more cohesive central-state collaboration, citing previous discussions at the NITI Aayog meeting as pivotal for regional growth and development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

