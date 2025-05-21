Left Menu

Deportation Dilemma: US Sent Migrants at Risk to South Sudan

The Trump administration deported eight migrants convicted of crimes amidst legal challenges, sending them to South Sudan despite court orders. Legal experts argue this violates their rights to contest such deportations. Judge Brian Murphy questioned the legality and demanded government accountability in upcoming hearings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-05-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 20:28 IST
Deportation Dilemma: US Sent Migrants at Risk to South Sudan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a contentious move, the Trump administration has deported eight migrants convicted of crimes to an undisclosed location, with suspicions pointing to South Sudan, amidst ongoing legal challenges.

A court order allegedly bars such deportations to third countries without prior assessment of potential danger to the migrants involved. U.S. District Judge Brian Murphy ordered officials to clarify their actions and maintain custody to facilitate a potential return, pending his ruling on their legality.

Confusion and controversy continue as the federal authorities remain secretive on specifics while diplomats and legal experts voice concerns over potential human rights violations, highlighting the delicate balance between enforcing immigration policies and adhering to international legal commitments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025