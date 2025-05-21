Aid Struggles Amid Renewed Conflict in Gaza

Despite Israeli claims of lifting an 11-week blockade on Gaza, essential aid is yet to reach the enclave's critical areas, including soup kitchens and hospitals, according to U.N. officials. Supplies remain stuck at Kerem Shalom, raising alarms among international and local stakeholders about the dire humanitarian situation.

As Gazans struggle for basic necessities amid the blockade, Israeli military action continues to escalate. In a single day, air strikes and tank fire reportedly claimed at least 34 lives, intensifying international condemnation. Even Israel's staunchest allies, like the United States, show signs of frustration with Prime Minister Netanyahu's tactics.

With debate raging within Israel, opposition leaders like Yair Golan warn of the nation's potential reputational damage, declaring that current policies risk making Israel a 'pariah state'. Diplomatically isolated, Israel faces mounting global and domestic calls for a ceasefire, as humanitarian concerns continue to grow.

