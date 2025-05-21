Left Menu

Strengthening Resilience Amid Cross-Border Tensions

In response to recent cross-border shelling in Jammu and Kashmir, the Lieutenant Governor announced government jobs for affected families. As tensions rise, efforts focus on rehabilitation, compensation, and bolstering border security with increased bunker construction. The administration prioritizes support and stands firm against disruptive elements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Poonch | Updated: 21-05-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 21:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Following recent cross-border shelling in Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha assured families of the victims that the administration remains committed to their rehabilitation. With 27 civilians dead and more than 70 injured, the government has prioritized compensation and job opportunities.

The Poonch sector has been at the forefront of these tensions, witnessing significant artillery and missile strikes after India's Operation Sindoor. Sinha visited the affected areas, emphasizing the need for robust security infrastructure, including community and individual bunkers under the Security Related Expenditure scheme.

Sinha condemned the targeting of religious sites by Pakistan, calling for unity and resilience among the people. Efforts are underway to restore essential services and strengthen civil defense as security forces continue to combat terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

