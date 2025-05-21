Left Menu

End of the Line for Notorious Criminal in UP Encounter

In an encounter with Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Task Force, a criminal with a Rs 1 lakh bounty, identified as Gyan Chand Pasi, was killed. Pasi, from Gonda district, faced over 75 criminal charges. The STF recovered illegal arms from him, marking a significant breakthrough in their operations.

21-05-2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

A notorious criminal with a hefty Rs 1 lakh bounty met his end on Wednesday evening in Barabanki district during a confrontation with Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Task Force (STF). The STF identified the man as Gyan Chand Pasi, hailing from Gonda district.

The operation unfolded after the STF, acting on a tip-off, located Pasi in the Ramnagar area of Barabanki. Led by Inspector Arun Kumar, the STF team engaged in a gun battle near Chaukaghat, resulting in Pasi sustaining fatal gunshot injuries before being pronounced dead at a district hospital.

Pasi was a suspect in over 75 criminal cases, including murder and robbery, and was recently linked to a violent dacoity in Gonda. The STF seized a cache of illegal weapons, marking a major law enforcement victory as they continue to track down Pasi's associates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

