End of the Line for Notorious Criminal in UP Encounter

A notorious criminal with a hefty Rs 1 lakh bounty met his end on Wednesday evening in Barabanki district during a confrontation with Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Task Force (STF). The STF identified the man as Gyan Chand Pasi, hailing from Gonda district.

The operation unfolded after the STF, acting on a tip-off, located Pasi in the Ramnagar area of Barabanki. Led by Inspector Arun Kumar, the STF team engaged in a gun battle near Chaukaghat, resulting in Pasi sustaining fatal gunshot injuries before being pronounced dead at a district hospital.

Pasi was a suspect in over 75 criminal cases, including murder and robbery, and was recently linked to a violent dacoity in Gonda. The STF seized a cache of illegal weapons, marking a major law enforcement victory as they continue to track down Pasi's associates.

(With inputs from agencies.)