Demise of CPI-Maoist Chief Basavaraju: A Turning Point in Counterinsurgency

The killing of CPI-Maoist leader Nambala Keshav Rao, alias Basavaraju, in Chhattisgarh marks a significant blow to the outlawed group, likely demoralizing its members and aiding in counterinsurgency efforts. His death is expected to affect the Maoist movement across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, with many members surrendering.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 21-05-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 22:28 IST
The recent killing of CPI-Maoist general secretary Nambala Keshav Rao, known as Basavaraju, by security forces in Chhattisgarh, is seen as a critical blow to the proscribed organization. Basavaraju, a top leader on the NIA's most wanted list, was among 27 Naxals eliminated in the Bastar region.

The operation was hailed as a significant triumph for the government and security forces, with a senior Telangana police official noting its potential to demoralize the Maoist cadre. The crackdown comes amid reports of increased surrenders and arrests of Maoists in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Basavaraju, originally from Andhra Pradesh and with a history in extremist activities since the 1970s, had been implicated in high-profile attacks, including a 2018 killing of a TDP MLA and a 2003 assassination attempt on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. His guerrilla tactics and expertise in IEDs were reportedly influenced by training from LTTE in the 1980s.

