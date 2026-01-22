Left Menu

Tunisian Security Forces Neutralize Terrorist Cell Near Algerian Border

Tunisian security forces successfully neutralized four members of a distinct terrorist cell in a border region proximate to Algeria. The operation, conducted near Majel Belabbas in Kasserine province, highlights ongoing militant activities in the area, although specifics of the incident remain undisclosed by the interior ministry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tunis | Updated: 22-01-2026 22:57 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 22:57 IST
Tunisian Security Forces Neutralize Terrorist Cell Near Algerian Border
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Tunisia

Tunisia's interior ministry announced on Thursday that security forces had succeeded in eliminating four individuals identified as part of a terrorist cell. This operation unfolded in a border region adjoining Algeria, emphasizing Tunisia's ongoing counterterrorism efforts.

The operation was carried out near the Majel Belabbas area within the western province of Kasserine, a location known for frequent militant activities over recent years. Despite this significant development, the Tunisian interior ministry withheld further information regarding the incident.

This successful operation underscores the persistent security challenges Tunisia faces due to militant threats, particularly in regions bordering Algeria, where such activities have historically been recurrent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine Faces New Energy Crisis Amidst Challenges

Ukraine Faces New Energy Crisis Amidst Challenges

 Global
2
Trump Sues JPMorgan: Banking Battle Over 'Debanking' Allegations

Trump Sues JPMorgan: Banking Battle Over 'Debanking' Allegations

 Global
3
Markets Rally as Trump Eases Greenland Tensions

Markets Rally as Trump Eases Greenland Tensions

 Global
4
New Restrictions on Fetal Tissue Research Unveiled by Trump Administration

New Restrictions on Fetal Tissue Research Unveiled by Trump Administration

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026