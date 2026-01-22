Tunisian Security Forces Neutralize Terrorist Cell Near Algerian Border

Tunisia's interior ministry announced on Thursday that security forces had succeeded in eliminating four individuals identified as part of a terrorist cell. This operation unfolded in a border region adjoining Algeria, emphasizing Tunisia's ongoing counterterrorism efforts.

The operation was carried out near the Majel Belabbas area within the western province of Kasserine, a location known for frequent militant activities over recent years. Despite this significant development, the Tunisian interior ministry withheld further information regarding the incident.

This successful operation underscores the persistent security challenges Tunisia faces due to militant threats, particularly in regions bordering Algeria, where such activities have historically been recurrent.

