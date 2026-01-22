Tunisian Security Forces Neutralize Terrorist Cell Near Algerian Border
Tunisian security forces successfully neutralized four members of a distinct terrorist cell in a border region proximate to Algeria. The operation, conducted near Majel Belabbas in Kasserine province, highlights ongoing militant activities in the area, although specifics of the incident remain undisclosed by the interior ministry.
Tunisia's interior ministry announced on Thursday that security forces had succeeded in eliminating four individuals identified as part of a terrorist cell. This operation unfolded in a border region adjoining Algeria, emphasizing Tunisia's ongoing counterterrorism efforts.
The operation was carried out near the Majel Belabbas area within the western province of Kasserine, a location known for frequent militant activities over recent years. Despite this significant development, the Tunisian interior ministry withheld further information regarding the incident.
This successful operation underscores the persistent security challenges Tunisia faces due to militant threats, particularly in regions bordering Algeria, where such activities have historically been recurrent.
