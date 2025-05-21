Left Menu

Rollback of Federal Oversight: DOJ Ends Police Accountability Measures

The Trump administration has halted efforts to enforce federal oversight of police departments in cities like Minneapolis and Louisville. This move reverses prior investigations into alleged civil rights violations by law enforcement. The Justice Department plans to end probes into other departments, shifting control back to local authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-05-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 22:42 IST
The Trump administration announced a significant rollback of federal oversight on police departments, ending efforts in Minneapolis and Louisville. The Justice Department declared it would cease investigations into alleged civil rights violations, framing them as overreaching interventions.

Harmeet Dhillon of the Civil Rights Division stated that local police governance should reside with communities, not federal oversight. Despite this, cities like Minneapolis plan to continue reforms independently, emphasizing their commitment to change.

The move erases years of civil rights efforts under Democratic administrations, sparking criticism from civil rights advocates like Ben Crump. The Justice Department is reviewing longstanding consent decrees, with potential widespread implications for police accountability.

