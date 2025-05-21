Diplomatic Tensions Soar: Israeli Military's West Bank Firing Incident Sparks International Condemnation

European countries have strongly condemned an incident in which Israeli soldiers fired warning shots near a diplomatic convoy in the occupied West Bank. The altercation prompted Italy and France to summon Israeli ambassadors for explanations, heightening tensions between Israel and its European allies.

The Israeli military defended its actions by stating that the delegation deviated from its authorized route and entered a restricted area. Despite the tension, no injuries or damage were reported. The incident led prominent figures such as French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot and Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani to express disapproval, calling the act 'unacceptable.'

Amid calls for Israel to investigate the incident, the event underscores the growing international pressure on Israel over its Gaza operations. Kaja Kallas, the EU's foreign policy chief, suggested reviewing the EU-Israel trade deal in response to the longstanding Gaza conflict, signaling a potential shift in diplomatic relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)