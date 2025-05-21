U.S. Sanctions Cuban Officials for Human Rights Violations

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio declared on Wednesday that the United States has taken definitive action against four officials of the Cuban regime, citing gross violations of human rights.

The State Department's move specifically targets prosecutor Yanaisa Matos Legrá and judges Gladys Maria Padrón Canals, Maria Elena Fornari Conde, and Juan Sosa Orama.

As Secretary Rubio explained, these officials, along with their families, have been rendered ineligible to enter the United States, marking a significant stance by the U.S. to address human rights abuses.

(With inputs from agencies.)