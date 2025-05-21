Left Menu

U.S. Sanctions Cuban Officials for Human Rights Violations

The U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced sanctions against four Cuban regime officials for human rights abuses. This action means that prosecutor Yanaisa Matos Legrá and judges Gladys Maria Padrón Canals, Maria Elena Fornari Conde, and Juan Sosa Orama, along with their families, are banned from entering the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-05-2025 23:01 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 23:01 IST
U.S. Sanctions Cuban Officials for Human Rights Violations
Marco Rubio
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio declared on Wednesday that the United States has taken definitive action against four officials of the Cuban regime, citing gross violations of human rights.

The State Department's move specifically targets prosecutor Yanaisa Matos Legrá and judges Gladys Maria Padrón Canals, Maria Elena Fornari Conde, and Juan Sosa Orama.

As Secretary Rubio explained, these officials, along with their families, have been rendered ineligible to enter the United States, marking a significant stance by the U.S. to address human rights abuses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025