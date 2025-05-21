Trump at the Helm of Army's 250th Anniversary

The U.S. Army announced that President Donald Trump will have a significant presence during its 250th anniversary celebrations, coinciding with his birthday on June 14. The event includes a parade in Washington, D.C., featuring Army soldiers honoring Trump with a folded flag and a display of M1A1 Abrams tanks.

Despite Trump's upcoming birthday, the Army confirmed there are no plans to mark the occasion officially as part of the celebrations. Originally centered on the Army's milestone, the parade addition sparked criticism from some Democratic lawmakers who accused Trump of diverting the focus.

The celebrations are estimated to cost between $25 million and $45 million. To prevent potential damage from the heavy military vehicles, protective measures such as metal plates are being implemented to safeguard the streets of Washington, D.C. The Army has committed to cover any necessary repairs that may arise.

