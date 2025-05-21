Supreme Court Calls for Overhaul in Consumer Forum Appointments
The Supreme Court has instructed the Centre to notify new guidelines for selecting judicial and non-judicial members of consumer forums within four months. These rules should ensure a five-year tenure and majority participation of judiciary members in the selection committee, without written exams for certain positions.
- Country:
- India
In a decisive move, the Supreme Court has directed the Centre to establish new rules within four months regarding selection and appointment protocols for members of consumer forums across the nation.
The new regulations are to include a five-year tenure for appointments, with a selection committee primarily composed of judiciary members. The court outlined that no written exams or viva voce will be necessary for appointing presidents or judicial members of commissions.
However, non-judicial member appointments will include exams and are subject to State Service Commissions' input. These changes follow a challenge against a Bombay High Court order concerning appointment and service matters.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
CBI Director Praveen Sood's Tenure Extended: A Distinguished Career Continues
CBI Director Praveen Sood's Tenure Extended by One Year
Government Extends CBI Chief's Tenure Amid Legislative Changes
Odisha FC Striker Diego Mauricio Bids Farewell After Iconic Tenure
Legacy and Reforms: CJI Sanjiv Khanna's Transformative Tenure