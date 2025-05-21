Supreme Court Calls for Overhaul in Consumer Forum Appointments

In a decisive move, the Supreme Court has directed the Centre to establish new rules within four months regarding selection and appointment protocols for members of consumer forums across the nation.

The new regulations are to include a five-year tenure for appointments, with a selection committee primarily composed of judiciary members. The court outlined that no written exams or viva voce will be necessary for appointing presidents or judicial members of commissions.

However, non-judicial member appointments will include exams and are subject to State Service Commissions' input. These changes follow a challenge against a Bombay High Court order concerning appointment and service matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)