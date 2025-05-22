High Court Cracks Down on Fake Marriage Registrations in Uttar Pradesh

The Allahabad High Court has taken a significant step to ensure the integrity of marriage registrations in Uttar Pradesh. In a suo-moto proceeding, the court directed the state government to amend the Marriage Registration Rules, 2017, creating a more robust mechanism for verifying the validity and sanctity of marriages.

Justice Vinod Diwakar mandated that the revised system must be in operation within six months. This move comes amid growing concerns over fraudulent marriage registrations facilitated by organised rackets.

To counteract this trend, the court has issued instructions for Aadhaar-based authentication, the inclusion of biometric data, and the presence of the officiating 'pandit' at the Registrar's office during marriage registration. The order further stated that marriages involving runaway couples would be subject to heightened scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)