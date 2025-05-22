Left Menu

High Court Cracks Down on Fake Marriage Registrations in Uttar Pradesh

The Allahabad High Court has ordered revisions to the Uttar Pradesh Marriage Registration Rules, 2017, aiming to establish a foolproof verification system for marriage validity. The directive follows concerns over a racket in fake marriage registrations. Compliance with new guidelines is mandatory within six months.

Updated: 22-05-2025 00:03 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 00:03 IST
The Allahabad High Court has taken a significant step to ensure the integrity of marriage registrations in Uttar Pradesh. In a suo-moto proceeding, the court directed the state government to amend the Marriage Registration Rules, 2017, creating a more robust mechanism for verifying the validity and sanctity of marriages.

Justice Vinod Diwakar mandated that the revised system must be in operation within six months. This move comes amid growing concerns over fraudulent marriage registrations facilitated by organised rackets.

To counteract this trend, the court has issued instructions for Aadhaar-based authentication, the inclusion of biometric data, and the presence of the officiating 'pandit' at the Registrar's office during marriage registration. The order further stated that marriages involving runaway couples would be subject to heightened scrutiny.

