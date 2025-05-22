Irish Rapper Charged with Terrorism Offence

Liam O'Hanna, who performs under the name Mo Chara as part of the Irish rap band Kneecap, faced charges this Wednesday related to a terrorism offence. The charges stem from his alleged display of a flag supporting Hezbollah, a group known for its backing from Iran.

The case has been brought forth by British police, who confirmed the charges on Wednesday. O'Hanna's actions have drawn significant attention due to the political implications surrounding Hezbollah, an organization with a complex international standing.

According to legal proceedings, O'Hanna is slated to present himself at Westminster Magistrates' Court on June 18. The outcome of this hearing may have broader implications for artistic expression and legal boundaries concerning controversial political symbols.

(With inputs from agencies.)