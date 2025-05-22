Left Menu

Reviving Justice: The Shaktiman Death Case Returns to Court in Uttarakhand

The Uttarakhand High Court will reassess the 2016 Shaktiman death case on June 9, following a petition contesting the previous acquittal of the accused. The case, involving the death of a horse named Shaktiman, implicates then BJP MLA Ganesh Joshi, and seeks legal action against him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nainital | Updated: 22-05-2025 00:18 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 00:18 IST
Reviving Justice: The Shaktiman Death Case Returns to Court in Uttarakhand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarakhand High Court is set to revisit the 2016 Shaktiman death case on June 9. A new petition by Pithoragarh resident Hoshiyar Singh Bisht seeks to overturn a district court's acquittal of the accused, including current cabinet minister Ganesh Joshi.

Accusations in the petition assert that Joshi, a former BJP MLA, inflicted lethal injuries on Shaktiman the horse during a 2016 political protest. Joshi was initially charged after an FIR was lodged in April 2016, but was later acquitted when the state withdrew the charges in September 2021.

The petitioner urges the high court to reverse the district court's clearance and ensure justice is served, marking a potential shift in the case's trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025