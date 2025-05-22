Reviving Justice: The Shaktiman Death Case Returns to Court in Uttarakhand

The Uttarakhand High Court is set to revisit the 2016 Shaktiman death case on June 9. A new petition by Pithoragarh resident Hoshiyar Singh Bisht seeks to overturn a district court's acquittal of the accused, including current cabinet minister Ganesh Joshi.

Accusations in the petition assert that Joshi, a former BJP MLA, inflicted lethal injuries on Shaktiman the horse during a 2016 political protest. Joshi was initially charged after an FIR was lodged in April 2016, but was later acquitted when the state withdrew the charges in September 2021.

The petitioner urges the high court to reverse the district court's clearance and ensure justice is served, marking a potential shift in the case's trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)