U.S. Approves $180M Bomb Sale to Poland

The United States has given the green light for the sale of small diameter bombs to Poland, a transaction estimated to be worth $180 million. This deal was confirmed by the Pentagon on Wednesday.

Boeing, a leading aerospace company, has been named as the principal contractor for this sale. The approval marks a significant step in strengthening defense ties between the two nations.

The State Department's decision underscores a commitment to bolstering Poland's military capabilities amid evolving security challenges in Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)