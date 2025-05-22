Left Menu

U.S. Approves $180M Bomb Sale to Poland

The U.S. State Department has sanctioned the sale of small diameter bombs to Poland, worth approximately $180 million. Boeing will be the primary contractor for the deal, according to the Pentagon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 00:41 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 00:41 IST
U.S. Approves $180M Bomb Sale to Poland
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States has given the green light for the sale of small diameter bombs to Poland, a transaction estimated to be worth $180 million. This deal was confirmed by the Pentagon on Wednesday.

Boeing, a leading aerospace company, has been named as the principal contractor for this sale. The approval marks a significant step in strengthening defense ties between the two nations.

The State Department's decision underscores a commitment to bolstering Poland's military capabilities amid evolving security challenges in Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025