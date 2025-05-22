U.S. Approves $180M Bomb Sale to Poland
The U.S. State Department has sanctioned the sale of small diameter bombs to Poland, worth approximately $180 million. Boeing will be the primary contractor for the deal, according to the Pentagon.
The United States has given the green light for the sale of small diameter bombs to Poland, a transaction estimated to be worth $180 million. This deal was confirmed by the Pentagon on Wednesday.
Boeing, a leading aerospace company, has been named as the principal contractor for this sale. The approval marks a significant step in strengthening defense ties between the two nations.
The State Department's decision underscores a commitment to bolstering Poland's military capabilities amid evolving security challenges in Europe.
(With inputs from agencies.)
