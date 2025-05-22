Future of AGOA: Will Duty-Free Access Continue?
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced continued discussions with the U.S. regarding the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), which provides duty-free access to the U.S. market for eligible African nations. The policy is set to expire in September, prompting ongoing negotiations to determine its future.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 22-05-2025 02:00 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 02:00 IST
- Country:
- United States
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has revealed that talks about the future of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) will proceed with the United States.
AGOA, a crucial initiative, enables qualifying African countries to export goods to the U.S. market without paying duties. This program is anticipated to expire in September, leading to important discussions about its continuation.
The outcome of these negotiations will significantly impact trade relations between Africa and the U.S., determining the trajectory of economic interaction in the coming months.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rodrigues Shines as India Women Triumph Over South Africa in ODI Thriller
Jemimah Rodrigues Powers India to Victory Over South Africa in ODI Thriller
India beat South Africa by 23 runs to enter women's Tri-Nation ODI series final in Colombo.
South Africa's Nandre Burger Joins Rajasthan Royals as IPL Replacement
U.S. Markets Surge Following Trump-Britain Trade Deal