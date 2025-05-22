Left Menu

Future of AGOA: Will Duty-Free Access Continue?

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced continued discussions with the U.S. regarding the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), which provides duty-free access to the U.S. market for eligible African nations. The policy is set to expire in September, prompting ongoing negotiations to determine its future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 22-05-2025 02:00 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 02:00 IST
Future of AGOA: Will Duty-Free Access Continue?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has revealed that talks about the future of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) will proceed with the United States.

AGOA, a crucial initiative, enables qualifying African countries to export goods to the U.S. market without paying duties. This program is anticipated to expire in September, leading to important discussions about its continuation.

The outcome of these negotiations will significantly impact trade relations between Africa and the U.S., determining the trajectory of economic interaction in the coming months.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025