Future of AGOA: Will Duty-Free Access Continue?

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has revealed that talks about the future of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) will proceed with the United States.

AGOA, a crucial initiative, enables qualifying African countries to export goods to the U.S. market without paying duties. This program is anticipated to expire in September, leading to important discussions about its continuation.

The outcome of these negotiations will significantly impact trade relations between Africa and the U.S., determining the trajectory of economic interaction in the coming months.

