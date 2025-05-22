Dramatic Hostage Situation in Suwayda

An armed group took control of the town hall in Syria's Suwayda province, holding the governor and others hostage. The incident unfolded on Wednesday as the assailants sought to free a convicted associate. Syria's Information Ministry confirmed the dramatic event.

The armed group, demanding the release of an imprisoned accomplice, stormed the building with guns drawn. Governor Mustafa Al-Bakour, along with employees and security personnel, were among those detained. The rebels sealed the gates, blocking any escape.

Ultimately, the prisoner was released to ensure the hostages' safety. Located in the southwest, Suwayda is a mostly Druze community. The Druze, an Arabic-speaking minority, share ties across Syria, Lebanon, Israel, and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, underscoring a complex socio-political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)