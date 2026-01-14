Venezuela's Controversial Prisoner Releases: Fact or Fiction?

On Tuesday, Venezuela's top lawmaker, Jorge Rodriguez, declared that over 400 prisoners had been released in an ongoing effort to promote peace, despite rights groups claiming significantly lower numbers. The move follows President Maduro's capture by the U.S. and urges for prisoner releases as a gesture of goodwill.

Rodriguez emphasized that the decision did not target political prisoners but instead focused on politicians who violated the law. Nevertheless, the discussion surrounding these releases remains contentious, with opposition figures viewing them as a broader political issue amid accusations of unjust detainment.

Human rights organizations and local NGOs have criticized the lack of transparency and the slow pace of the release process. Accusations of detainee mistreatment, including denial of medical care and use of solitary confinement, continue to raise concerns about human rights in Venezuela.

(With inputs from agencies.)