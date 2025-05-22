States Challenge Trump's Controversial 'Liberation Day' Tariffs in Court
Twelve U.S. states are challenging President Trump's tariffs, arguing misuse of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act to impose taxes on imports. A Manhattan court is examining if Trump's actions exceeded his authority. The decision will impact U.S. international trade relations and foreign policy execution.
Twelve U.S. states are pushing back against President Donald Trump's new tariffs, labelling them as "Liberation Day" tariffs. These tariffs are claimed to have been imposed erroneously under Trump's declaration of a national emergency concerning trade imbalances. The states have turned to a federal court, asserting Trump overstepped his authority.
The Democratic attorneys general from states including New York, Illinois, and Oregon argue that Trump has misapplied the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). They claim that the president has used it as an unrestricted tool to set trade tariffs, which is not aligned with the act's original purpose.
The court is set to rule on whether these tariffs are legally justified. The verdict could shape future presidential powers regarding trade, as well as influence ongoing negotiations and the U.S. economy's global standing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
