U.S.-Japan Exchange Rate Consensus at G7 Meeting
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Japanese Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato reaffirmed their commitment to market-determined exchange rates during a meeting at the G7 finance ministers summit. They agreed that the current dollar-yen exchange rate accurately reflects economic fundamentals.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 03:38 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 03:38 IST
(With inputs from agencies.)
