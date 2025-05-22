Left Menu

U.S.-Japan Exchange Rate Consensus at G7 Meeting

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Japanese Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato reaffirmed their commitment to market-determined exchange rates during a meeting at the G7 finance ministers summit. They agreed that the current dollar-yen exchange rate accurately reflects economic fundamentals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 03:38 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 03:38 IST
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent engaged in discussions focusing on trade and currency with Japanese Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato at the G7 finance ministers meeting.

Their conversation emphasized a mutual commitment to allowing market forces to dictate exchange rates, a point reiterated by the Treasury Department.

The current dollar-yen exchange rate was highlighted as a reflection of economic fundamentals, underscoring the stance of both nations on trade stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

