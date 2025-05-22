U.S.-Japan Exchange Rate Consensus at G7 Meeting

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent engaged in discussions focusing on trade and currency with Japanese Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato at the G7 finance ministers meeting.

Their conversation emphasized a mutual commitment to allowing market forces to dictate exchange rates, a point reiterated by the Treasury Department.

The current dollar-yen exchange rate was highlighted as a reflection of economic fundamentals, underscoring the stance of both nations on trade stability.

