New Orleans Archdiocese Agrees to Massive Settlement Over Clergy Abuse

The Archdiocese of New Orleans has reached a landmark agreement to pay approximately USD 180 million to survivors of clergy sexual abuse. Announced on Wednesday, the settlement is aimed at compensating victims who have fought for justice.

This significant sum, specifically USD 179.2 million, will be contributed by the archdiocese, its parishes, and a group of insurers. These funds are earmarked to be placed into a trust benefitting those impacted by the scandal.

The payment will be distributed post-bankruptcy, signaling a major step for the archdiocese to move forward while addressing the wrongs of the past.

(With inputs from agencies.)