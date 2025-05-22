Left Menu

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called a failed warship launch 'carelessness' and demanded the 5,000-ton destroyer be fixed before June. The incident occurred during a publicized launch event, drawing criticism from Kim as he witnessed the mishap firsthand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 22-05-2025 05:37 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 05:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

An accident occurred during the launch of a new North Korean warship while leader Kim Jong Un was in attendance, state media KCNA reported on Thursday.

Kim, who observed the failed launch of the 5,000-ton destroyer, condemned the incident as 'carelessness' and 'intolerable.' He instructed immediate restoration of the ship ahead of an upcoming June party meeting, as per KCNA's information.

The high-profile failure has sparked criticism from Kim, emphasizing the need for accountability as the nation presses forward with its military advancement initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

