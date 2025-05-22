North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

An accident occurred during the launch of a new North Korean warship while leader Kim Jong Un was in attendance, state media KCNA reported on Thursday.

Kim, who observed the failed launch of the 5,000-ton destroyer, condemned the incident as 'carelessness' and 'intolerable.' He instructed immediate restoration of the ship ahead of an upcoming June party meeting, as per KCNA's information.

The high-profile failure has sparked criticism from Kim, emphasizing the need for accountability as the nation presses forward with its military advancement initiatives.

