Missile Tensions: Yemen's Houthis and Their Continuous Strikes on Israel

The Israeli military announced the interception of a missile launched from Yemen, believed to be the handiwork of Houthi militants, targeting Israeli territory early Thursday.

The interception triggered alarms in several central regions of Israel. Despite facing retaliatory strikes from Israel, including attacks on Yemeni infrastructure like the Sanaa airport and Red Sea ports, the Houthis persist in their mission, aligning themselves with Palestinians in Gaza.

Since the onset of the Israel-Hamas conflict in October 2023, the Houthis have executed numerous missile and drone launches aimed at Israel. While most have been intercepted or fallen short, the group has refrained from attacks on U.S. vessels, yet have not claimed responsibility for this particular launch.

(With inputs from agencies.)