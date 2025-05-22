Missile Tensions: Yemen's Houthis and Their Continuous Strikes on Israel
The Israeli military intercepted a missile from Yemen's Houthi militants targeting Israel, marking the latest attack amid growing tensions. Despite Israeli counter-strikes, the Houthis continue their support for Palestinians with missile attacks, though they agreed to halt assaults on U.S. ships. Most attacks have been intercepted.
The Israeli military announced the interception of a missile launched from Yemen, believed to be the handiwork of Houthi militants, targeting Israeli territory early Thursday.
The interception triggered alarms in several central regions of Israel. Despite facing retaliatory strikes from Israel, including attacks on Yemeni infrastructure like the Sanaa airport and Red Sea ports, the Houthis persist in their mission, aligning themselves with Palestinians in Gaza.
Since the onset of the Israel-Hamas conflict in October 2023, the Houthis have executed numerous missile and drone launches aimed at Israel. While most have been intercepted or fallen short, the group has refrained from attacks on U.S. vessels, yet have not claimed responsibility for this particular launch.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- Yemen
- missile
- Houthis
- Palestinians
- Gaza
- intercepted
- strikes
- Red Sea
- conflict
ALSO READ
Trump says 3 hostages held by Hamas have died, leaving only 21 believed to be alive, as Israel plans new Gaza operation, reports AP.
Trump Announces Death of Three Hostages in Gaza According to Latest Update
Pentagon Report Reveals Injuries in Biden's Gaza Aid Effort
Egypt and Qatar Unite in Humanitarian Effort for Gaza
Gaza Conflict: The Unending Impasse