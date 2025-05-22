Left Menu

Missile Tensions: Yemen's Houthis and Their Continuous Strikes on Israel

The Israeli military intercepted a missile from Yemen's Houthi militants targeting Israel, marking the latest attack amid growing tensions. Despite Israeli counter-strikes, the Houthis continue their support for Palestinians with missile attacks, though they agreed to halt assaults on U.S. ships. Most attacks have been intercepted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 06:05 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 06:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Israeli military announced the interception of a missile launched from Yemen, believed to be the handiwork of Houthi militants, targeting Israeli territory early Thursday.

The interception triggered alarms in several central regions of Israel. Despite facing retaliatory strikes from Israel, including attacks on Yemeni infrastructure like the Sanaa airport and Red Sea ports, the Houthis persist in their mission, aligning themselves with Palestinians in Gaza.

Since the onset of the Israel-Hamas conflict in October 2023, the Houthis have executed numerous missile and drone launches aimed at Israel. While most have been intercepted or fallen short, the group has refrained from attacks on U.S. vessels, yet have not claimed responsibility for this particular launch.

(With inputs from agencies.)

