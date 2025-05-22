Tragedy Strikes Near Capital Jewish Museum: A Deadly Act of Violence

In a tragic event near the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, two members of the Israeli embassy staff were fatally shot on Wednesday evening. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem shared the devastating news via a post on X, highlighting the incident's proximity to the FBI's field office.

Attorney General Pam Bondi, accompanied by former judge Jeanine Pirro, who currently serves as the US attorney in Washington, was present at the scene. The attack has been denounced by Israeli UN Ambassador Danny Danon as an 'anti-Semitic terrorist act.'

Police have yet to reveal any motives behind the shooting, and a news conference is anticipated to provide more information. Danon expressed confidence that US authorities will act firmly against those responsible, while emphasizing Israel's commitment to safeguarding its citizens worldwide.

