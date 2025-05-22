Left Menu

Justice Served: POCSO Courts Deliver 20-Year Sentences in Heinous Rape Cases

Two POCSO courts have sentenced individuals to 20-year imprisonment for the rape of minors. Lale and Kallu were sentenced for the 2018 rape case in Bahraich, while Paswan was sentenced for a similar crime in Shravasti. The courts also imposed fines on the culprits.

Two individuals have been sentenced to 20-year imprisonment each by a POCSO court for the brutal rape of a 14-year-old girl in 2018. The verdict, delivered by Special Additional Sessions Judge Deep Kant Mani, also included a fine of Rs 60,000 for each convict, identified as Lale and Kallu.

Special District Government Advocate Sant Pratap Singh shared this development, emphasizing the severity of the crime wherein the perpetrators lured and raped the young victim over several days. In another disheartening case in Shravasti, a separate POCSO court has imposed a similar 20-year sentence on a man for the rape of a 15-year-old, who tragically took her own life following the incident.

The culprit in the Shravasti case, Paswan, was arrested after the victim's mother reported the crime to the Ikouna police in 2020. Special Additional Sessions Judge Nirdosh Kumar deemed the punishment fit for the horrendous act, alongside a fine of Rs 50,000, in an effort to deliver justice for the young victim.

(With inputs from agencies.)

