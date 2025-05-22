Delhi Govt Seeks Supreme Court Nod to Withdraw Cases on L-G Authority

The Delhi government has requested the Supreme Court to allow the withdrawal of seven cases filed during the AAP administration. These cases challenge the lieutenant governor's authority in matters including the cleaning of the Yamuna river.

A bench led by Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh will hear the application on Friday. Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, representing the government, aims to resolve these disputes by removing pending challenges.

The cases, originally filed over issues like solid waste management and the validity of certain acts and ordinances, include a temporary stay by the Supreme Court on an NGT decision from July 2023, which appointed the lieutenant governor as head of a committee on Yamuna rejuvenation.

