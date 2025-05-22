Left Menu

Notorious Fugitive Nilofer Cendole Apprehended in Major Drug Bust

Nilofer Sherali Cendole, wanted in a multi-crore drug case, was arrested by the Thane police after evading capture for three months. She was taken into custody near Thane, linked to a Rs 2.25 crore MD drug seizure from February. Further investigations are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-05-2025 12:42 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 12:42 IST
Nilofer Sherali Cendole, a 50-year-old woman and fugitive in a significant drug case, has been captured after three months on the run, according to police reports on Thursday.

The Thane police's Anti-Narcotic Cell (ANC) apprehended Cendole while she was traveling from Bandra to Mumbra near Thane. Previously, a drug raid in February led to the seizure of MD narcotics valued at Rs 2.25 crore and the arrest of three accomplices. This raid occurred in the Shil Daighar area of Thane, where it's alleged that the drugs were to be delivered to Cendole.

With several cases against her, Cendole had been continuing her operations in the Bandra MHADA ground area despite being on the run. Authorities have stated that further investigation is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

