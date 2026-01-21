Shoaib Malik Shifts Gears to Coaching with Sialkot Franchise

Former Pakistan cricket captain Shoaib Malik is stepping away from the field as a player in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and moving towards a coaching or administrative position. Malik, who recently announced his retirement from the T20 tournament, is eyeing a significant role with the Sialkot franchise.

The seasoned cricketer, known for his prowess in white-ball formats, has spent a decade playing in the PSL. He previously announced his retirement from international cricket, having scored nearly 10,000 runs in ODIs and T20Is. Sources reveal that Malik is expected to bring his extensive knowledge to the Sialkot franchise.

Malik, who has a rich history of leading teams from his hometown of Sialkot, has been instrumental in securing several national T20 titles. The franchise owners are enthusiastic about integrating his expertise to enhance their squad's performance in the upcoming PSL season.

(With inputs from agencies.)