Coco Gauff Advances at Australian Open with Dominant Win

Coco Gauff defeated Olga Danilovic 6-2, 6-2 in the Australian Open, securing her spot in the third round. Gauff delivered a composed and tactical performance, overpowering Danilovic with a strategic blend of baseline efficiency and crucial break points. She now prepares to face Hailey Baptiste next.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2026 13:07 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 13:07 IST
In a commanding display at the Australian Open, third seed Coco Gauff swiftly defeated Serbia's Olga Danilovic with a convincing 6-2, 6-2 victory, securing her place in the third round.

Gauff, fresh from a first-round win over Kamilla Rakhimova, showcased composure and tactical precision in her match at Margaret Court Arena. She applied relentless pressure, executing critical break points, and capitalized on Danilovic's unforced errors.

Despite a brief surge from Danilovic, Gauff maintained her momentum, securing an early break in the second set before closing the match with a decisive fifth break point. Gauff prepares for her next challenge against fellow American Hailey Baptiste.

(With inputs from agencies.)

